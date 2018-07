1 of 14 Getty Images

Help with bladder control

Let’s face it. Few people want to talk about bladder control issues, but they’re a fact of life for 25 million Americans.



Whether it's due to pregnancy or childbirth (if you’re a woman) or prostate cancer treatment (if you’re a man), the problem is something you’re probably working with your doctor to treat.



But there are also everyday products that can help. "When choosing, it is important to think about the nature of the problem, its severity, and the time of day or night that it occurs," says Nancy Muller, PhD, executive director of the National Association for Continence in Charleston, S.C.



With these in mind, here are 13 products to consider.