11 Symptoms Used to Diagnose Lupus

Positive ANA test

The antinuclear antibody (ANA) test is the go-to screening test for lupus. If the result is negative, says Dr. Gilkeson, you can "almost guarantee" that a patient doesn’t have lupus. On the other hand, a positive result is much less clear; 90% to 95% of people who have a positive ANA test don’t have lupus.



ANAs are proteins made by the body that can attach to DNA and other substances inside cells. But just because they are present in the body doesn’t necessarily mean they will attack these substances. These antibodies are found in at least 5% of the general population, so there are "many more people walking around with ANAs who are perfectly healthy or have some illness that has nothing to do with lupus," adds Dr. Belmont.