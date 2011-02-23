15 Things Not to Say to Someone With RA

14 of 16 Corbis

Now’s the best time to have RA

Yes, treatment has improved in the past decade. Dr. Matteson says that RA patients who are on the right medication and who do not develop serious disease outside of the joints, such as in the lungs, have virtually a normal life expectancy. Still, that doesn’t make it easy.



"It is frustrating when, in response to telling someone you have RA, they say that now is such a great time to have RA," says Nash. "I feel like the best time to have RA is never."



Although outcomes are much better, RA is still a lifetime burden, particularly for those who get it young. It means extra decades of managing the disease.