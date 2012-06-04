10 Heart-Healthy Rules to Live By

8 of 11 Getty Images

Be diabetes savvy

Diabetes is a risk factor for heart disease. In fact, at least 65% of people with diabetes die from some cardiovascular cause, according to the AHA. So avoiding the risk factors for diabetes—including obesity, physical inactivity, and a diet high in unhealthy carbohydrates (carbs that are high in calories and low in nutrients and fiber)—is a good heart-healthy idea.



If you are already one of the 26 million diabetics in the U.S., then it’s in your heart’s best interest to keep the condition under control. A diabetic should maintain a blood pressure below 130 mm Hg (systolic) and 80 mm Hg (diastolic), suggests Artinian. You should also have your blood sugar checked regularly, keeping the fasting blood-sugar level below 110 mg/dL.