6 Sprays You'll Crave

Have you ever wished for a magical mood-changer that—Poof!—helps
you feel your best? Well, if you don’t mind a spritz instead of a poof, then we have the answer: fragrance. "Certain scents have the power to alter your emotions," says Alan Hirsch, MD, the neurological director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago. Read on for a scent that’ll do wondrous things for you.
You crave: A spray that makes you feel sexy
When you want to be flat-out irresistible, reach for jasmine. "This rich floral note has aphrodisiac properties that can rouse the libido and increase sexual desire," says Gérald Ghislain, perfumer and founder of the fragrance line Histoires de Parfums. Heat things up with Radiance Britney Spears ($60; kohls.com), which combines the floral note with wild berries and amber.
You crave: A scent that soothes
Feeling jittery lately? A vanilla fragrance can calm you, according to research. Next time you need to take it down a notch, reach for vanilla-tinged Guess Seductive ($52; guess.com), which doesn’t smell at all cupcakey—thanks to added notes like black currant and cashmere wood.
You can also stay sane with the cool smell of cucumbers. "The scent has been proven to calm your mind," Dr. Hirsch says. We like Bliss Eau de Toilette ($54; blissworld.com), with its intoxicating blend of cucumber, lily, and violet.
You crave: A perfume that helps you stay thin
Inhaling certain aromas may stop you from going back for seconds: "Research shows that scents like mint can actually trigger a sensation of fullness," Dr. Hirsch explains. Try the minty Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gioia ($80; giorgioarmanibeauty.com), which also contains the alluring scent of jasmine. You may be able to resist overindulging, but nobody will be able to resist you!
You crave: A spritz that makes you brilliant
Can the right fragrance make you a rock star at work? Researchers at the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation found that a mixed-floral scent made people learn faster. Reach for the mind-sharpening blend of violet and rose at the heart of Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh ($70; sephora.com)
You crave: A fragrance that fires you up
Zesty citrus and tropical scents are natural stimulants and can have "an effect similar to that of smelling salts," Dr. Hirsch says. Spritz on Mariah Carey Lollipop Bling Honey ($19; Walmart) instead of hitting the vending machine for a late-afternoon sugar fix; notes of pineapple will get you going during that midday slump.
Perfume problems solved
You doused yourself
Fix: To subtle up that scent (so you don’t walk out the door smelling like a perfume counter), rinse the just-spritzed area with water, Ghislain says. That’s a surefire way to tone down a too-heavy application. Another option: Take a walk outside. The fresh outdoor air will help the scent dissipate gradually.
You can’t smell your scent
Fix: If you wear the same fragrance every day, you can lose your ability to smell it, and you might be putting on way too much without realizing it. Good guidelines: For an eau de parfum, two to three spritzes is enough for a full day. With cologne or an eau de toilette, you can layer on a little more—just don’t go spray happy.
Your fave scent is a clothes-wrecker
Fix: Spritzing on a fragrance can discolor pearls, damage silk, and even tarnish silver. Instead of putting on perfume just before walking out the door, apply yours right out of the shower. That way it will cling to your skin—not your clothing or jewelry.
