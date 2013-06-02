A (Safe!) Jump-Start Cleanse

This detox plan is just the thing to boost your metabolism and start burning calories.

Health.com
June 02, 2013
1 of 4

Retrain your diet

This detox plan from Marissa Lippert, RD, is just the thing to trip your body’s fat-burning switch. "It helps get your metabolism moving again," she says.

Just follow this plan for three to seven days.
2 of 4

Do a pantry purge

It’ll be much easier to have a successful reboot if you’re not staring down three bags of cookies. Get rid of all the junk that has crept into the pantry. "Indulgences should be really worthwhile and thoughtful," Lippert notes—not just stuff you mindlessly munch on.
3 of 4

Go whole

To boost your metabolism, focus on eating simple whole food (fresh fruits and veggies, raw salads, lean protein, and nutrient-rich whole grains).

Here’s a sample menu: 1/2 of a grapefruit and 1 cup cooked oatmeal for breakfast, a grilled chicken salad for lunch, poached salmon with 1/2 cup of quinoa and your favorite veggie for dinner, and two snacks of either fresh veggies with hummus or unsalted nuts.
4 of 4

Cut booze

Nix refined sugars and flours, too. The more you take in of these empty calories, the more your body may start to crave them—plus they leave you feeling hungry, encouraging you to eat more.

Bonus: Kicking these to the curb will help detox your system and release excess water weight.

