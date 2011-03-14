Your One-Day Fat Blast

Interval training (alternating moderate exercise with bursts of intensity) increases fat burn by 36 percent. Try this 30-minute routine: Walk at a moderate pace 1 minute, walk briskly 1 minute, run at a moderate pace 1 minute, then sprint 1 minute; finish with 30 seconds each of lunges and squats. Repeat 6 times.
Eat your oatmeal
9 a.m.
Enjoy 1 cup of cooked oatmeal topped with 2 tablespoons each of walnuts and dried tart cherries, and you’ll get three flab-blasting powerhouses—metabolism-revving Resistant Starch (in oatmeal), which can help boost your body’s fat-burning ability by 25%; slimming omega-3s (in walnuts); and belly-fat-targeting anthocyanins (in tart cherries).
Hit the lobby bathroom
9:30 a.m.
When nature calls at the office, take the stairs to a loo that’s not on your floor. Walk a bit afterward, and you’ll burn 40 calories total in 10 minutes.
Curl and chat
10 a.m.
Muscle torches calories, so build more by keeping a set of 5- to 10-pound dumbbells under your desk and doing biceps curls while you’re on the phone. You’ll burn nearly 20 calories in 5 minutes.
Grab a flat-belly snack
10:30 a.m.
Get a boost of belly-fat-blasting monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) with some hummus. Its olive oil delivers flab-fighting power, plus the protein helps build even more calorie-burning muscle.
Dine mediterranean style
12:30 p.m.
You’ll get the perfect fat-burning mix of lean protein, healthy fats, conjugated linoleic acid, and fiber. Toss together 1 (3-ounce) pouch tuna, 3 cups arugula,
1/2 cup chopped tomato, 1/4 cup black olives, and 2 tablespoons feta cheese; top with 1 whole-grain pita, torn into pieces—or stuff the pita, and enjoy it
as a sandwich.
Walk it off
1:05 p.m.
Follow lunch with
a brisk 25-minute walk to torch 100 calories.
Go to funnyordie.com.
2:15 p.m.
Laughter is medicine, for your waistline: 10 to 15 minutes burns 40 calories and eases the stress that might otherwise make you overeat.
Take a dip
3:30 p.m.
Do desk triceps dips to increase calorie- and fat-burning muscle. Sit on chair edge with hands on either side of you, holding front edge of chair with fingers forward. Flex feet, and slide butt off seat. With straight back, bend elbows to lower your body, then push back up. Do 5 sets of 20 reps throughout the day to burn 50 calories.
Chill before you commute
4:30 p.m.
Stave off stress, which can contribute to weight gain, with a 5-minute meditation. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and picture yourself on a deserted beach in Fiji (or anywhere that sounds like paradise).
Pound the pavement
6 p.m.
Lace up your sneakers, and hit the streets for a 30-minute run to blast off about 375 calories.
Eat a power dinner
7 p.m.
Try this fat-burning burrito, packed with Resistant Starch from beans, whole grains from tortillas, and MUFAs in avocado: Top 2 whole-grain tortillas with 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained, and 4 teaspoons reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave on High 1 minute; top with 1/4 of an avocado, chopped, and 1 cup spinach. Add 2 tablespoons spicy salsa and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper for an infusion of capsaicin, which helps boost metabolism by up to 50%, studies suggest.
Get frisky
9 p.m.
Burn 100 calories with an hour of action between the sheets.
Snooze to lose
10 p.m.
Studies show that 8 1/2 hours of sleep a night helps you get and stay thin. Easiest fat-burner ever.
