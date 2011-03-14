Your One-Day Fat Blast

12 of 14 Getty Images

Eat a power dinner

7 p.m.



Try this fat-burning burrito, packed with Resistant Starch from beans, whole grains from tortillas, and MUFAs in avocado: Top 2 whole-grain tortillas with 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained, and 4 teaspoons reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave on High 1 minute; top with 1/4 of an avocado, chopped, and 1 cup spinach. Add 2 tablespoons spicy salsa and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper for an infusion of capsaicin, which helps boost metabolism by up to 50%, studies suggest.