A Get-Fit-Now Mix & Match Workout

Get a gorgeous body your way with these fresh moves based on the new Total-Body Toning DVD from Lashaun Dale, a trainer at Equinox in New York City. Choose a move marked lower body, a move marked upper body, and a move marked core for an amazing full-body workout. For each move, do 1–2 sets of 16 reps.
Upper body: Medicine ball swing
Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a 6- to 8-pound medicine ball or dumbbell in both hands. Push butt back as you squat (keep knees behind toes), and lower the ball between your legs. Engage abs, push into both feet, and thrust hips forward as you straighten your legs (don’t lock knees) to lift ball up and overhead. Lower back down into squat.
Upper body: Reverse fly
*More challenging
Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and back straight. Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing in, hinge forward at the waist. Stabilize your core, then, with elbows slightly bent, raise the weights out to the sides and up as far as you can, squeezing your shoulder blades together; lower back down.
Lower body: Skater lunge with pickup
Start with feet together, holding a 6- to 8-pound medicine ball or dumbbell in both hands. Keeping hips and shoulders square, step right foot back and behind left foot, bending knees to touch weight to floor on the outside of your left knee. Return to starting position, and repeat on opposite side. That’s 1 rep.
Lower body: Walking lunge with split jump
*More challenging
Step your right foot forward, and lower down into a lunge, keeping your knee above your ankle. Push into both feet to spring into the air, landing in lunge position with your left foot forward. Jump again, landing with right foot forward. That’s 1 rep.
Core: Balance bridge
Lie on your back with knees slightly bent and feet on a medicine ball or other sturdy ball (such as a basketball). Rest your arms on the floor alongside your body. Engage your abs as you lift your hips to come into bridge pose with feet balancing on the ball. Hold for a moment, then slowly lower back down.
Core: X–V abs
*More challenging
Lie on your back with legs and arms spread so your body forms the letter X. Lift head and shoulders; keep them raised throughout the move. Raise left leg and touch right hand to left foot; lower leg and arm. Raise both legs and touch both hands to feet; lower legs and arms. Then raise right leg and touch left hand to right foot; lower leg and arm. That’s 1 rep.
