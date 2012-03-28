Willpower Secrets From the Pros

17 of 17 Getty Images

Surprising ways to stop temptation

Can’t stop obsessing about that hunk of chocolate layer cake? You may actually be doing your diet a favor. Carnegie Mellon University researchers found that thinking about a desired food makes you less likely to eat it. Why? Being exposed to the temptation (even in your thoughts) causes you to be less responsive to it.



And keeping tempting food around may make you less likely to chow down, suggests a study in the Journal of Consumer Research. The longer you’re exposed to a treat, the more self-control you build up by getting used to avoiding it. So those sweet temptations? No longer so tempting.