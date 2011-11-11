6 Trips That Will Bring You Closer

It’s a cliche because it’s true: Vacation sex rocks. But you don’t have to escape to a place where they scatter rose petals on the bed. While almost any change of scenery can turn you on, "taking a trip that’s tailored to your shared interests will help you rediscover what drew you together in the first place," says Terri Orbuch, PhD, author of 5 Simple Steps to Take your Marriage from Good to Great. So pick a trip and get ready to get busy!
If you want to: feel like the only two people on earth
Try:Casa Morada, Islamorada, Fla.
What could be more intimate than your own private island? When you stay at the Casa Morada, a tiny boutique hotel on the water in the Florida Keys, you and your man can escape virtually everything on its exclusive isle. Cuddle in the hotel’s secluded gazebo, and watch the Keys’ stunning sunsets.
Why it will spark your sex life: There are few distractions here (no bus tours!), so you can totally tune in to each other. Being scantily-clad doesn’t hurt, either.
If you want to: have an adventure
Try:Hilton Papagayo Resort and Spa, Costa Rica
Guanacaste—the beach-lined province that’s home to this Hilton—is teeming with heart-pounding fun, including surfing and horseback riding. If you’re really feeling brave, try a zip-lining tour or trek to the summit of one of the area’s volcanoes.
Why it will spark your sex life: "Adrenaline rushes are sexually arousing," Orbuch explains. "And doing something exhilarating with your partner makes you see him in a different light, which is a turn-on."
If you want to: go a little wild
Try:International House, New Orleans
Between the can't-put-down-your-fork food and can't-stop-dancing music scene, the Big Easy will bring out your inner hedonists. Bunk at the International House, two blocks from the historic French Quarter, where you can eat at legendary Creole restaurants and rock out at jazz clubs.
Why it will spark your sex life: Experiencing new tastes and sounds together can up your sexual appetite. "We're attracted to people through all of our senses," Orbuch says.
If you want to: get a culture fix
Try:Harbor Court Hotel, San Francisco
Stay at this Kimpton hotel in the South of the Market area, which is museum central—it’s a quick walk to the Museum of Modern Art and the Cartoon Art Museum, among others. Cross the street to shop the handiwork of local farmers and artisans at the Ferry Building Market Place. And soak in the vistas of the Bay Bridge.
Why it will spark your sex life: By exploring new things together in a cultural mecca like San Fran, you can recreate that buzzy, first-date vibe.
If you want to: spa side-by-side
Try:JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, Scottsdale, Ariz.
It doesn’t get more relaxing than getting a massage with your sweetie in the peaceful desert. Between the mountain views and calming spa treatments, you’ll both feel zen for at least a week after you get home.
Why it will spark your sex life: Not only will a rubdown reduce libido-crushing stress, but "massages help you focus on your body so you feel more sexual," Orbuch explains. Aah!
If you want to: hit the slopes
Try:The Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa, Jackson, WY
Skiing! Dogsledding! Snowshoeing! There are countless ways to play together in the powder of Jackson. Stay at the Rusty Parrot, a laid-back rustic lodge near the Grand Teton Mountains, to be minutes away from all the activities.
Why it will spark your sex life: Any type of physical activity that gets your heart rate up can lead to arousal. And doing cardio together can stoke your libido, Orbuch says.
