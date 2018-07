3 of 11 Getty Images

Age

Although there is a spike in new IBD cases in people ages 50 to 60, most patients are diagnosed as adolescents or young adults.



And pediatricians believe there is a decrease in age of onset, says Dr. Sartor. About 15% of IBD patients develop it before age 18.



"There is pretty good evidence that the younger you are when you develop the disease, the more aggressive its course," he says. "It’s also thought that if you develop the disease early in life, there is a stronger genetic basis, whereas later in life, it is probably more of an environmental basis."