7 Bedtime Behaviors That Will Help You Sleep

What could be worse than insomnia? Try these tips to get to sleep faster.
More
Health.com
April 08, 2015
1 of 8Corbis
How to sleep better
No one likes to toss and turn all night, or even worse, struggle with outright insomnia.
There are things you can do to help get a better night's rest. A consistent wind-down routine every day can help you fall asleep more quickly and reliably.
Try any or all of the following relaxing behaviors just before bedtime to ensure a more restful night.
Advertisement
2 of 8Corbis
Take a hot bath
Your temperature naturally dips at night, starting two hours before sleep and bottoming out at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., according to a 1997 study conducted by New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in White Plains, N.Y. When you soak in a hot tub, your temperature rises—and the rapid cool-down period immediately afterward relaxes you.
Two hours before bed, soak in the tub for 20 or 30 minutes, recommends Joyce Walsleben, PhD, associate professor at New York University School of Medicine. "If you raise your temperature a degree or two with a bath, the steeper drop at bedtime is more likely to put you in a deep sleep," she says. A shower is less effective but can work, as well.
3 of 8Corbis
Install a dimmer switch
Late in the evening, your body releases the chemical melatonin, which makes you sleepy—but only if it receives the right cues from your environment. "Melatonin is your hormone of darkness—it won't flow with the lights on," says Walsleben. "You want to transition to dark as early as 9 or 10 o'clock." Sitting in a dimly lit room before getting ready for bed can put you in the right mind-set for sleep.
Advertisement
4 of 8Getty Images
Lay out your clothes
You can help your body recognize that bedtime is imminent by setting routines and repeating them every night.
"We suggest that people establish regular nightly routines before they get into bed, to help their brain shift into sleep mode," says Gary Zammit, PhD, director of the Sleep Disorders Institute in New York. "Laying out your pajamas, brushing your hair or your teeth—these habits can be very sleep-conducive."
Advertisement
5 of 8Corbis
Shun p.m. stimulants
Skipping your normal cup of joe should help you fall asleep quicker, because caffeine is a stimulant. "I don't like people having caffeine after noontime if they have poor sleep, because it can hang out in the system for a long time," says Walsleben.
Even decaf drinkers should beware: A 2007 Consumer Reports study found that even decaffeinated coffees sold at several chain restaurants contained caffeine, with one from a big chain having 32 milligrams of caffeine per cup—about the same amount as in 12 ounces of cola.
Nicotine is also a stimulant; smoking to relax before bed can actually do the opposite, revving up your heart rate and keeping your brain alert, says Walsleben.
Advertisement
6 of 8Corbis
Shut down electronics
You may find it relaxing to catch up on correspondence with friends just before turning in for the night, but the practice could increase the amount of time you toss and turn. Lit screens (that includes televisions too) are stimulating, says Walsleben, so it's best to avoid them.
"Before your targeted bedtime, begin slowing down your brain by doing something calming, like reading in a comfy chair—somewhere other than bed," she says. "Stop watching TV and checking email."
Advertisement
7 of 8Corbis
Wear socks to bed
If cold feet are keeping you awake—especially during the winter—warm them up with a soft pair of socks. The extra layer under the covers can help improve circulation in your extremities, which can help you fall asleep more quickly, according to Phyllis Zee, MD, PhD, professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
Advertisement
8 of 8Corbis
Limit evening food and drinks
A large meal or spicy snack too close to bedtime can leave your digestive system working overtime while the rest of your body lies awake. And alcohol may make you drowsy, but it will disrupt your sleep patterns later in the night and keep you from getting the deep, restorative REM sleep you need to feel refreshed.
If you drink a lot of any liquid before bed, for that matter, you may be up throughout the night using the bathroom. "Most adults middle-age and older have to get up at night for this reason," says William C. Dement, MD, professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and author of The Promise of Sleep, "but restricting fluids before bed can help."