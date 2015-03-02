11 Drugs Used to Treat Incontinence

If you leak urine involuntarily, you may have urge or stress incontinence. (Urge incontinence is caused by muscle spasms or contractions while stress incontinence results from muscle weakness.)
Lifestyle changes, exercises, and medication can help. However, the treatment depends on which type of incontinence you have.
There are plenty of Rx options for urge incontinence, but none that have been FDA approved or shown to be substantially effective for stress incontinence, says Robert Mayer, MD, professor of urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York.
Here are 11 medications that may help.
Ditropan (oxybutynin)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: This drug, like most others to treat urge incontinence, is an anticholinergic. “They affect the [receptors in the] cholinergic nervous system, which govern the squeezing of the bladder,” says Fah Che Leong, MD, associate professor of urogynecology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Side effects: Most anticholinergics can cause dry mouth and constipation, but Ditropan may have more side effects than its cousin, Detrol, Dr. Leong says. In addition to an immediate release version (taken several times a day), Ditropan also has an extended release formula, Ditropan XL (taken once a day) that keeps the blood level more stable and makes Ditropan more tolerable, Dr. Mayer says. Other side effects can include occasional headaches, dizziness, and, at high doses, memory problems.
Oxytrol patch (oxybutynin)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: This contains the same active medication as Ditropan but delivered via a skin patch, which is replaced every three to four days.
Potential side effects: As the drug is delivered topically, "it avoids the side effect of dry mouth because it doesn’t get absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract," says Christopher Wolter, MD, assistant professor of urology at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The most common side effect is a reaction on the skin where the patch is put.
Gelnique (oxybutynin)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: This is another topical version of Ditropan. However, this is in gel form, which is rubbed into the skin once a day. “I actually find Gelnique to be more effective than the patch in my practice,” Dr. Wolter says.
Potential side effects: Dry mouth and skin problems are minimal even compared to the patch, says Dr. Wolter. The drawbacks? It’s more expensive than Ditropan pills and the patch, and the gel can be transferred to another person’s skin via skin contact, he says.
Detrol (tolterodine)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: Detrol is also an anticholinergic and, Dr. Wolter says, is similar to Ditropan in its effectiveness. It comes in both immediate and extended release (Detrol LA) versions.
Potential side effects: Mainly dry mouth and constipation
Sanctura (trospium)
What it helps: Urge incontinence, especially in people taking multiple medications and older people
How it works: Sanctura is one of the newer generations of anticholinergics and has a “different compound structure than the other ones so it doesn’t cross the blood-brain barrier,” says Dr. Wolter. That means the medication doesn’t have some of the mental cognitive effects such as memory loss and might be more appropriate than Ditropan for older people, he adds. It also doesn’t interact much with other drugs, whereas Ditropan and Detrol may interact with certain antibiotics and antidepressants.
Potential side effects: Dry mouth, constipation, and hesitancy (meaning you feel like you need to urinate but have a hard time actually doing so)
Enablex (darifenacin)
What it helps: Urge incontinence, especially in older people and those taking multiple medications
How it works: Like Sanctura, Enablex is targeted specifically to the bladder, explains Dr. Wolter. It also does not cause memory impairment, and tends to interact less with other medications so it is often a good choice for the elderly or patients on a lot of medication, says Dr. Leong.
Potential side effects: Dry mouth and constipation. “But if you have an overactive bladder and bowel [incontinence] together, sometimes it’s a good thing to have [because of the constipation effect]," Dr. Wolter says.
Vesicare (solifenacin)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: Vesicare works in a way that is similar to Sanctura and is helpful for patients with a lot of sensation and urgency—those with a strong feeling they have to go—more than actual leaking, Dr. Leong says. "It tends to hit those patients a bit better than Sanctura.” Although Vesicare is not necessarily recommended for older patients, for some it is all that works, Dr. Leong adds.
Potential side effects: Dry mouth and constipation, also possibly vomiting and blurred vision
Tricyclic antidepressants (Elavil, Tofranil)
What they help: Urge incontinence and possibly stress incontinence as well
How they work: Although their use for these conditions is not approved by the FDA, these antidepressants have turned out to also have effects on the bladder, Dr. Wolter says. “They’re used for patients urinating a lot a night, but they make you tired so they’re not commonly used during the day,” he adds. “There are some reports that they may slightly help with stress incontinence because they have some role in activating the external sphincter muscle.”
Potential side effects: Dry mouth, tiredness, constipation, dizziness, disorientation
Levsinex (hyoscyamine)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: This antispasmodic drug hits the same receptor as the other anticholinergics. However, there is limited evidence that it is effective, and it is not approved by the FDA. Patients who do benefit from Levsinex have to take it continuously because it only lasts four to six hours, Dr. Wolter says.
Potential side effects: Dry mouth, constipation, drowsiness, headache
Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA)
What it helps: Urge incontinence
How it works: Data are accumulating that Botox injected into the bladder muscle may be helpful for incontinence, especially in people with neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injuries. In 2013, the Food and Drug Administration approved Botox for use in treating overactive bladder in adults who don't respond to anticholinergics.
Potential side effects: Pain at the injection site along with flu-like symptoms, headache, and stomach upset
What they help: Urge incontinence in men due to prostate enlargement or other bladder obstructions
How it works: These drugs, also used to treat high blood pressure, relax muscles to improve urine flow and reduce the sense of urgency.
Side effects: Low blood pressure, fatigue, dizziness as well as headache, nausea, weight gain, and, in rare cases, more pronounced heartbeat
Alpha-adrenergic agonist (ephedrine)
What it helps: Possibly stress incontinence
How it works: Drugs that contain ephedrine may help people with mild to moderate stress incontinence because “it kind of gives the bladder an extra squeeze,” says Dr. Leong. However, these drugs, which include many over-the-counter decongestants and appetite suppressants, have not been approved by the FDA for this treatment.
Side effects: Nervousness, insomnia, nausea, and headache. More serious side effects are possible in people with heart problems and diabetes. Because of their effect on heart rate, they would not be recommended for elderly patients, Dr. Leong says.
