9 Celebrities With Lupus

Charles Kuralt

The broadcast journalist died of heart disease, a common complication of lupus, at age 62, just weeks after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. Still, he could have had lupus for a far longer time. Men may be more likely to be diagnosed later in the course of disease, Isherwood says, both because they are less likely to seek medical care in general, and because doctors may not consider lupus in their male patients.



About nine out of every 10 people with lupus is female, she explains, so it’s not surprising that "it’s sometimes thought of as a 'women’s disease.' "