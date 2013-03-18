5 Simple Meals With Store-Bought Sauce
Home
Food
5 Simple Meals With Store-Bought Sauce
Lori Powell
March 18, 2013
1 of 5
Quentin Bacon
Need a quickie dinner?
Pop open a jar and turn the store-bought stuff into a five-star meal.
Curry:
Traditional Indian sauces can be high in sodium, so look for those with less than 300 milligrams per serving like those from
Stonehouse 27
.
Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry
Ingredients:
olive oil, butternut squash, onion, curry-style simmer sauce, 1% low-fat milk, water, tofu, broccolini, jasmine rice
Calories:
291
Try this recipe:
Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry
2 of 5
Quentin Bacon
BBQ
Avoid barbecue sauces with high-fructose corn syrup.
Pork Barrel BBQ Sauce
is sweetened with organic cane juice instead.
BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Ingredients:
onion, garlic, olive oil, skinless, boneless chicken thighs, jarred barbecue sauce, light sour cream, cider vinegar, agave syrup or honey, coleslaw mix, pepper, ciabatta rolls
Calories:
455
Try this recipe:
BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
3 of 5
Quentin Bacon
Pesto
Bottled pestos can taste bitter.
BelAria
surprised us with its great flavor—and top-notch ingredients like extra-virgin olive oil and Parmesan and Sardinian sheep’s milk cheeses.
Spinach-Pesto Lasagna
Ingredients:
part-skim ricotta cheese, pesto, egg white, baby spinach, wonton wrappers, roasted red peppers, part-skim mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese
Calories:
261
Try this recipe:
Spinach-Pesto Lasagna
4 of 5
Quentin Bacon
Marinara
Want a delicious marinara? Try
Mario Batali’s version
, made from Italian-grown San Marzano plum tomatoes.
Turkey, Pine Nut, and Currant Meatballs
Ingredients:
ground turkey breast, breadcrumbs, dried currants, basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, pepper, olive oil, kale, marinara sauce
Calories:
289
Try this recipe:
Turkey, Pine Nut, and Currant Meatballs
5 of 5
Quentin Bacon
Olive-Caper
Seafood needs a tangy, bold sauce like a Mediterranean one from
Good Clean Food
(find it in the refrigerated section).
Lemon Provencal Baked Snapper
Ingredients:
fennel, red onion, red snapper or tuna fillets, lemon, olive-caper simmer sauce, tarragon or thyme, couscous
Calories:
284
Try this recipe:
Lemon Provencal Baked Snapper
