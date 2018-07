A minor injury like bumping your big toe can do more than just smart for a few minutes.Injured joints seem to make better spots for uric acid to collect, and can lead to a gout attack that can last for weeks. "A traumatic event can start a small inflammatory response, which may then precipitate a gout attack in that joint," Dr. Vanittalie says. Osteoarthritis , which is the wearing down of joint-cushioning cartilage as we age, is also associated with gout. Take this as another reason to try to avoid jamming a toe or finger, twisting an ankle, or putting repetitive stress on a joint.