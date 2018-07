5 of 10 Corbis

Decongestants

What they are:

Decongestants help if you have a stuffy nose. There are many types, including pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) and phenylephrine (Sudafed PE). You may have to ask the pharmacist for products with pseudoephedrine because they can be used illegally to make methamphetamine. “You can still go to the pharmacy and pick up a box, but it’s somewhat restrictive because you have to sign for it at the counter,” says Dr. Hueston.



Reasons to avoid:

Some people experience fast heartbeats and/or shakes from these drugs. “This reaction is due to the way they metabolize the decongestant,” Dr. Hueston says. Decongestants also can raise blood pressure, so avoid them if you have severe hypertension.