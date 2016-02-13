11 Surprising Headache Triggers

You don't need to be super-thirsty to be dehydrated. One of the big signs of dehydration is a headache, along with sour mood, decreased energy levels, and inability to focus. Rather than guzzling down glass after glass of water, try getting more water from the foods you eat, says John La Puma, MD, author of ChefMD’s Big Book of Culinary Medicine. "I’d love it if people got more water from eating fruits and vegetables because then they’d get all the other good things that come with them," he says.