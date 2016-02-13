11 Surprising Headache Triggers

Laurie Herr
February 13, 2016
1 of 11 Corbis

What's to blame?

Could it be something you ate? Not enough sleep? Our comprehensive list just might help you figure out what's really causing your headache.

Your weight
In a study, researchers found that obese women (a body mass index of 30) had a 35% greater risk of headaches than those with a lower BMI. Severe obesity (BMI of 40) upped the chances to 80%.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Corbis

Your personality

Certain traits, including being rigid, reserved, and obsessive may make you headache-prone. If that sounds like you, it could be time to sign up for relaxation training. Try these fast ways to beat stress in 15 minutes or less

3 of 11 Corbis

The big O

In one survey, 46% of headache sufferers said sex had triggered a headache. Usually, this is an overexertion headache (like joggers and weight­lifters sometimes get); you may feel a dull pain that builds during foreplay or get a sudden headache around orgasm (more likely in men). For most folks, though, sex headaches are harmless.

RELATED: 20 Weird Facts About Sex and Love

Advertisement
4 of 11 Corbis

That three-day vacay

Weekend or "let-down" headaches can happen when you take a break from your routine, says Alexander Mauskop, MD, founder and director of the New York Headache Center and co-author of What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Migraines. Ease into the change by keeping your sleep time as normal as possible—you’ll end up feeling more rested than if you stay in bed until noon.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Corbis

Your bathroom paint job

It’s not just arguing over paint colors that can give you a headache; fumes from traditional paints can trigger pain. Many companies now make nearly odorless, low-VOC (volatile organic compound) formulas, like Benjamin Moore’s Natura line or Devoe’s Wonder Pure.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Corbis

Dehydration

You don't need to be super-thirsty to be dehydrated. One of the big signs of dehydration is a headache, along with sour mood, decreased energy levels, and inability to focus. Rather than guzzling down glass after glass of water, try getting more water from the foods you eat, says John La Puma, MD, author of ChefMD’s Big Book of Culinary Medicine. "I’d love it if people got more water from eating fruits and vegetables because then they’d get all the other good things that come with them," he says.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Corbis

Skipping meals

We know you’re busy, but hunger is a common headache trigger.

RELATED: 21 Natural Ways to Prevent and Treat Headaches

Advertisement
8 of 11 Corbis

Too much caffeine

A little can help headaches but too much can trigger them, New York City neurologist Audrey Halpern, MD, says. If caffeine is causing your pain, gradually cut back until you have caffeine no more than two days a week.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Corbis

Inactivity

A Swedish study showed that those who were inactive were more likely to get headaches than those who worked out. Aim for 20 to 30 minutes of cardio a day, five days a week, to relieve stress, send blood to the brain, and get feel-good endorphins flowing. Exercise may be a trigger for some people, so consult your doc first.

Advertisement
10 of 11 Corbis

Sleep deprivation

One large study says those who slept an average of six hours a night tended to have significantly more severe and more frequent headaches than those who got more z’s.

RELATED: 11 Signs You're Sleep-Deprived

Advertisement
11 of 11 Corbis

Don’t feed your headache

Everyone reacts differently, but some foods are known to trigger headaches for many people—and others (especially those rich in magnesium) seem to help prevent them.

Eat: Spinach, tofu, oat bran, barley, fish oil, olive oil, white beans, sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Avoid: Red wine, beer, MSG, chocolate, aged cheese, saurkraut, processed meats like pepperoni, ham, and salami

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up