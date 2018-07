If you have fever, shakes, and chills, you could have a bacterial infection, but those are also common with a viral illness such as the flu. Physicians will weigh your likelihood of having the flu —Is it circulating in your area at the moment? How many patients has he or she seen with the flu that day?—against the possibility of a bacterial infection.If you have a fever, and flu is circulating in your community, you'll probably leave the doctor's office without an antibiotic. Next year, get a flu shot.