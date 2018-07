11 of 11 Getty Images

Sleep

People sleep poorly after a night of drinking. Alcohol will put you to sleep quickly, but when it begins to wear off several hours later, the withdrawal your body feels can disrupt sleep and jolt you awake. Although sleep deprivation won't by itself cause a hangover, it definitely can make the symptoms feel worse.



If you have the luxury of "sleeping it off" the next day, do so. Your foggy brain and achy body will thank you. "The body’s got an amazing capacity to heal on its own," says Dr. Cutler.



In the end, the only surefire treatment for a hangover is time.