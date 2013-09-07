The only thing better than settling in front of the TV for Oscar Night, the Super Bowl, or your latest Netflix score is doing it with friends. No need to have a gazillion-inch TV to make a viewing fête fun for all. Just stock your floor with pillows and serve up crowd pleasers, suggest the cool folks who run Ducks Eatery at SPiN New York, a celeb-packed ping-pong club in New York City. Their faves? Sliders, beer, and flavor-spiked popcorn.
Advertisement
2 of 6Dasha Wright
Amazing Cheddar Sliders
Ingredients: lean ground sirloin, Worcestershire sauce, white pepper, kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, sharp cheddar, Martin’s Famous Party Potato Rolls
Personal popcorn Fun up popcorn (and keep everyone
from reaching into the same bowl) by serving it in individual bags ($8 for 50; intheclear.etsy.com). Or brown-bag it!
Bonus seating! Large throw pillows double as seating. We love this graphic hemp West Elm Totem pillow cover ($29 for cover, inserts are about $14; westelm.com).
Advertisement
6 of 6
Upgrade your beer
Keep it simple: Serve beer. Julie Horowitz from SPiN New York loves unfiltered Blanche de Bruxelles wheat beer (about $7 for a 4-pack; most Whole Foods Markets) for its fruity, smooth flavor. The waist watchers in the crowd will dig Heineken Light (about $8 for a 6-pack). Also fun: Hot Lips Soda ($3.25–$3.50 per bottle; deandeluca.com), made with real fruit (apples, cherries, raspberries).
Quick invites Click on this site and spread the word fast. Shown: Golden Ticket (paperlesspost.com; search for “Golden Ticket”).
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.