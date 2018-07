5 of 18 Getty Images

Best body secret: Put it in writing!

Reminding yourself every day why you want to get slim keeps you focused and on track, says Judith S. Beck, PhD, psychologist and author of The Complete Beck Diet for Life. Jot down all your reasons (try to come up with at least 15 to 20), and keep your list handy – whether it’s on your smartphone notepad or an old-school sticky note on your fridge or in your handbag.



"People who write this down—and read it daily—are significantly more successful than those who don’t," she says. "Read your list every morning, because you never know what you day is going to be like, and pull it out at your most vulnerable moments, too."