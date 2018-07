1 of 14 Corbis

Gout-friendly meals

Too much bread or alcohol can be a problem if you have gout, a condition in which uric-acid crystals form in the joints, causing pain, swelling, and inflammation.



Add purine-rich foods—such as seafood and red meat—to the list and it can seem hard to find something you can eat. (Purine gets broken down into uric acid in the body.)



Still, gout shouldn’t keep you from enjoying your food. Stick to low-purine fare, like that in the following recipes, to have a tasty meal without triggering an attack or making a flare-up worse.