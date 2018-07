In September 2015,star revealed onthat she'd suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Kaya Evdokia in December 2014. "It's something that I can very much relate to, and it's something that I know a lot of women experience," she told the hosts. "When they tell you about postpartum depression, you think about, 'Okay, I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure my child, I want to hurt my child'—I've never ever had those feelings, and some women do." Two weeks after her interview, the 26-year-old's rep confirmed in a statement that she was "voluntarily seeking professional help at a treatment center as she is currently battling postpartum depression."