Cheat-Proof Your Diet

It’s easier to stay in control when you have light bites at the ready. So keep your purse and desk stocked with good-news snacks (fruit, nuts, granola bars), and load up the fridge with grilled chicken and other lean proteins. That way, these healthy picks will be waiting for you when you’re starving, making it a no-brainer to reach for them and stay on track.Click here for our feel great weight diet and fitness plan, and to connect with other women losing weight on the program.