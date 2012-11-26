The Secrets to a Super-Happy Winter

2 of 8 Corbis

Winterize your workout

It can be tough to muster the motivation to make it to the gym when the temperature is below zero. But "exercise can boost your mood, and you need that lift even more during the winter,"says Patricia Laguna, PhD, a professor of kinesiology at California State University, Fullerton.



Laguna suggests that you give yourself some incentive. Jot down an exercise schedule at the beginning of the week, varying the type of sweat fest to keep it interesting; then reward yourself with a small treat, like a mani-pedi, when you stick to it. And consider braving the elements: Research shows that exercising outside can lift your spirits, but if the weather won’t cooperate, keep a go-to exercise DVD on hand.