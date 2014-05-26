11 Kitchen Tools That Keep You Thin

1 of 12 Corbis

Genius gizmos

Most of us know which foods to avoid and which to keep on hand if we're trying to stay slim. But what about the kitchen gadgets we should have at the ready? Stocking your home with the right prep and cook tools is a key step in keeping those extra pounds away.



You probably already own a food processor and blender, but here are some kitchen aids that make it easy to slash calories and fat, picked by Joy Bauer, Today show nutrition expert and author of the new cookbook Slim and Scrumptious; Lauren Deen, author of Cook Yourself Thin Faster; and celebrity trainer Kathie "High Voltage" Dolgin.