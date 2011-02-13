Power Cocktails

Acai juice, agave nectar, citrus-infused vodka: Healthy drinks are having a moment

Health.com
February 13, 2011
Cheers!

Recipes developed by Lori Powell

Healthy drinks are having a moment.

Roman Holiday
After a big meal, sip this for better digestion. Bitters and star anise are natural tummy soothers.

Ingredients: Campari, grapefruit juice, Star Anise Agave Nectar (recipe below), bitters, grapefruit slice

Star anise agave nectar: Bring 1/2 cup agave nectar and 4 star anise pods to a simmer. Let cool; strain and discard star anise pods.

Calories: 224

Try this recipe: Roman Holiday
Scarlet Fizz

The Hibiscus tea in this drink may help lower blood pressure.

Ingredients: Hibiscus-Infused Simple Syrup (recipe below), gin, sparkling wine, star fruit slice

Hibiscus-infused simple syrup: Bring 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup sugar to a simmer. Dissolve sugar. Remove heat and add 4 hibiscus tea bags; let steep until cool. Strain; cover and keep chilled.

Calories: 183

Try this recipe: Scarlet Fizz
Blue Virgin

This booze-free treat is loaded with memory-boosting antioxidants.

Ingredients: frozen wild blueberries, açaí juice, lime juice, agave nectar, lime-flavored seltzer, lime slice

Calories: 203

Try this recipe: Blue Virgin
Minty Sake

Watching your waist? This ginger-and-mint combo is low-cal and eases bloat.

Ingredients: mint, ginger, ice, sake, pear nectar

Calories: 111

Try this recipe: Minty Sake
Citrus Drop

Citrus zest is packed with essential oils that help fight the growth of bacteria.

Ingredients: Infused Four Citrus Vodka (reciple below; or any other citrus-flavored vodka), orange or blood orange juice, Prosecco, citrus peels, orange slice

Infused four-citrus vodka: Pour 1 bottle vodka into a 1 1/2-liter glass jar with lid. Wash rinds of 1 small Rio Star grapefruit, 1 tangerine, 1 Meyer lemon and 2 Key limes. Slice fruit; add to jar. Seal; store in a cool, dark, dry place. Infuse 3–5 days, shaking once a day. Strain through a coffee filter into a new bottle.

Calories: 167

Try this recipe: Citrus Drop

