Hair Color That Turns Heads

5 of 8 Corbis

Benefit #2: It plays up your features

Strategically placed hair color—like makeup—enhances what you’ve got. If you want your face to look less round, ask your colorist to weave lowlights that are slightly darker than your base color all along your hairline. "This adds depth that helps to accentuate your facial contours and make your features seem more angular," Robinson says.



Hair that’s colored slightly lighter than your natural shade will add a glow to your face that can minimize the appearance of fine lines, says Aura Friedman, lead color ambassador for Wella Professionals and a colorist at Serge Normant Salon. Ask your colorist to add highlights to the front of your hair, placing some at cheek level.