Upper body: Curl, press, down and out

*More challenging



Stand with feet hip-distance apart, a 5-to-8-pound dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides, and your palms forward. Curl dumbbells up toward your shoulders, then turn palms forward and push dumbbells up toward the ceiling. Lower dumbbells all the way to the floor (shoulder-width apart), squatting so your knees point toward your chest. Jump legs back so you land in plank position; do 1 push-up. Jump legs back in and return to standing. Do 15 reps.