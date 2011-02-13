8 Valentine's Treats Under 80 Calories

Romantic (and light!) treats you’ll really love.

Health.com
February 13, 2011
1 of 8

Romantic (and light!) treats you’ll really love


74 Calories

Chocolate-dipped strawberries
2 strawberries dipped in 1 tablespoon Baker’s Dark Semi-Sweet Dipping Chocolate
2 of 8

Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate

79 Calories

22 pieces of Hershey's Special Dark Pieces
3 of 8

White hot chocolate

68 Calories

1/2 tablespoon Ghirardelli Sweet Ground White Chocolate Powder with 1/2 cup skim milk and a dash of cinnamon
4 of 8

Chocolate sticks

60 Calories

5 MarieBelle La Famille Fine Chocolate Sticks mariebelle.com
5 of 8

Valentine’s cookie

79 Calories

Valentine’s Lace Cookie from Flour Pot Cookies flourpotcookies.com
6 of 8

Chocolate truffle

63 Calories

Godiva Passion Fruit Truffle
7 of 8

Mini chocolate fondue

69 Calories

1/3 ounce melted dark chocolate chips with 10 miniature marshmallows
8 of 8

Berries and whipped cream

54 Calories

10 raspberries with 1/8 cup light whipped topping

