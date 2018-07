2 of 5 Keller & keller Photography/StockFood

What’s behind the increase in food allergies?

There are a lot of different theories. One is the hygiene hypothesis, which notes that because we’re growing up in cleaner environments, our immune systems don't become properly educated and start overreacting to harmless things. Another theory is that people are exposed to more new foods now that we're a more international community. Then there’s the belief that by avoiding foods like peanuts early in life, people may not handle them well when they experience them for the first time, whether later in childhood or as an adult. Whatever the reason, it's important to know that you absolutely can develop new food allergies as an adult.