Ideal vs. Great Deal: Date Night Beauty Products

Looking to freshen up your beauty supplies? Try these six products. Some are ideal and others are simply great deals. Lancôme Trésor in Love ($72 macys.com)"I loved the original Trésor, and now it has a baby sister! The new fragrance still smells like roses, but it also has hints of nectarine, pear, and pink peppercorn. The perfect spritz for a night out with your guy."