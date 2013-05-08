CariDee English: Before and After Pictures of Psoriasis

Growing up, CariDee English hid her psoriasis plaques underneath her clothes. But with the help of a skin-clearing medication, she won America’s Next Top Model in 2006. (Read more about CariDee's story.)



When the medication (Raptiva) she was taking was discontinued in 2009, English decided to be photographed during a flare-up to help others with psoriasis.



English then started taking Stelara, a psoriasis medication. (The drug's maker funded the shoot. English is now a paid spokesperson for the company.)



Here are before-and-after photos from that flare-up. English is now the host of the reality show Pretty Wicked.