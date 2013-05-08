10 Ways to Have Great Posture as You Age

3 of 11 Corbis

Easy exercises

Try this exercise: Every morning and night, lie down on the floor and make slow "snow angels" with your arms for two or three minutes.



For an extra challenge, roll up a towel and put it on the floor underneath your spine. Many gyms have half foam rollers—a tube cut in half lengthwise—that you can use for even more of a stretch.



But do these stretches slowly and stop if you feel anything worse than mild discomfort or pain, says Dr. Bean. "You want to work up to that, you want to make sure that you first get the flexibility."