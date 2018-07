Doctors need to look at both the quantity and the quality of sleep to detect a problem. When it comes to sleep quality, problems aren't always obvious to patients. An insomniac who lies awake at night can easily tell that something is wrong, for example, but someone with sleep apnea might have no idea there's a problem.The most telling sign of a disorder is how you feel during the day. If you generally wake up alert and refreshed, you're a healthy sleeper. If you chronically wake up sleepy, irritable, and unfocused, you may have a sleep disorder.