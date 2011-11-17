10 Low-Fat Recipes That Reduce Acid Reflux

Here are 10 easy recipes to give you a taste of the anti-reflux diet.

Health.com
November 17, 2011
Avoid heartburn with these recipes

Meals that are low in fat and acid, but high in whole grains, vegetables, and certain fruits can help you avoid heartburn.

In Dropping Acid: The Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure, authors Jamie Koufman, MD, Jordan Stern, MD, and French master chef Marc Bauer offer healthy recipes that fit the bill.

Here are 10 easy recipes that give you a taste of their anti-reflux diet.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Banana Ginger Energy Smoothie

Ingredients
½ cup ice
2 cups milk
2 bananas, ripe
1 cup yogurt
½ tsp. fresh ginger, peeled and grated fine
2 tbsp. brown sugar or honey (optional)

Directions
1. In a blender, add the ice, milk, yogurt, bananas, and ginger.
2. Blend until smooth.
3. Add sugar as needed.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Gala Apple Honeydew Smoothie

Ingredients
2 cups honeydew melon (peeled, seeded, cut into chunks)
4 tbsp. fresh aloe vera, skin removed
1 Gala apple (peeled, cored, cut in half)
1/16 tsp. lime zest (use a grater to get the zest)
1 ½ cups ice
¼ tsp. salt

Directions
1. In a blender, add the melon, ice, aloe vera, apple, salt, and lime zest.
2. Begin blending on Pulse before switching to High. Stop and stir the mixture as needed to get a smooth consistency.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Muesli-Style Oatmeal

Ingredients
1 cup instant oatmeal
1 cup milk
2 tbsp. raisins (brought to a boil, drained)
½ banana, diced
½ golden apple, peeled, diced
Pinch of salt
2 tsp. sugar or honey

Directions
1. The evening before (or at least 2 hours before), mix the oatmeal, milk, raisins, salt, and sugar (or honey) together in a bowl.
2. Cover and place in the refrigerator.
3. Add fruit before serving.
4. If the mix is too thick, add milk.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Instant Polenta With Sesame Seeds

Ingredients
¾ cup instant polenta or corn meal
3 cups whole milk
3 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. orange extract
½ tsp. vanilla extract
Salt to taste
1 tbsp. sesame seeds

Directions
1. Bring the milk to a boil.
2. Add the polenta or corn meal and whisk vigorously to prevent lumps.
3. Cook until creamy.
4. Add the sugar, salt, and vanilla, and orange extract just before serving.
5. Serve in a bowl and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Calm Carrot Salad

Ingredients
1 lb. carrots (peeled, trimmed, and grated)
¼ lb. mesclun greens
2 tbsp. raisins
2 tbsp. orange juice
1 tsp. dried oregano
2 tbsp. brown sugar
2 tsp. olive oil
¼ tsp. salt

Directions
1. In a bowl, mix the raisins, orange juice, oregano, brown sugar, olive oil, and salt. Let sit for about 5 minutes.
2. Pour the dressing over the carrots and mix thoroughly.
3. Season with additional salt, as needed.
4. Serve over mesclun leaves.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Black Bean and Cilantro Soup

Ingredients
8 oz. canned black beans
1 pint chicken stock
½ cup fresh cilantro
Salt to taste
1 tbsp. nonfat sour cream

Directions
1. Bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the beans, cilantro, and salt.
2. Cook 30 minutes on low heat.
3. Blend with a hand blender to the desired consistency.
4. Season, as needed.
5. Serve in a soup bowl and garnish with 1 tsp. nonfat sour cream and a sprig of cilantro.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Flavorful Cantaloupe Gazpacho

Ingredients
1 lb. (2 cups) cantaloupe (skin removed, seeded, cut into 1-inch pieces)
2 tbsp. brown sugar or agave sugar
2 tbsp. port wine
Dusting of fine-grated nutmeg

Directions
1. Mix the cantaloupe, sugar, and port. Place in the freezer for about 4 hours.
2. Blend in a blender.
3. Finish with a dusting of nutmeg.
4. Serve immediately in a shot glass or small cup.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Creamy Hummus

Ingredients
1 can (19 oz.) canned chickpeas (drained and washed twice)
1 cup chicken stock
2 tbsp. olive oil
¼ tsp. sesame oil
½ tsp. salt

Directions
1. Place the chickpeas in a food processor and add the chicken stock, olive oil,sesame oil, and salt.
2. Process until smooth.
3. Add chicken stock as needed.
4. Serve cold with toast points, oven-toasted corn chips, or small wedges of flatbread.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Watermelon and Ginger Granite

Ingredients
3 cups seedless watermelon juice (blended)
1 cup water
½ cup honey
1 whole clove
1 pinch ground nutmeg
1 tsp. fresh ginger
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. lemon zest

Directions
1. Bring the water, honey, clove, nutmeg, ginger, salt, and lemon zest to a boil. Allow to cool, then strain.
2. Add the syrup to the watermelon juice.
3. Place the juice in a bowl that can be put in the freezer, and freeze 3 hours. Stir every 15 minutes with a sauce whisk.
Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Quick Banana Sorbet

Ingredients
3 bananas, peeled
1 tbsp. ginger (peeled and grated fine)
1/8 tsp. ground cardamom
2 tbsp. honey
¼ tsp. salt
3 cups ice

Directions
1. Place the bananas, ginger, cardamom, honey, and salt in the blender.
2, Blend on high until smooth.
3. Add ice and blend until creamy. Add more ice as needed.
4. Serve immediately or store in freezer.

