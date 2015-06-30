What Causes ADHD? 12 Myths and Facts

7 of 13 Corbis

TV or video games

There's no proof that too much TV or video-game time causes ADHD, although research has found that school- and college-age students who spent more time in front of a screen had more attention problems than those who did not.



In theory, the constant stimulation of TV and video games may make it harder for kids to pay attention. But experts emphasize that screen time alone can't explain ADHD. "There is an association between (ADHD and) the number of hours young children watch TV or play video games, but more study is required to determine if it is a causal relation or it's because children with ADHD gravitate more toward those activities," says Dr. Wolraich.