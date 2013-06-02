3 Ways to Indulge Without Gaining a Pound

This time of year, it can seem like your gym-membership card is the only plastic in your wallet that you're not using. And when it comes to your diet? Let's just say it's easier to be naughty than nice.
Alas, all the celebrations—and stress!—of the season can show up on the scale if you don't plan ahead. Here's how to squeeze in workouts and stay on track through the New Year.
Advertisement
2 of 4Getty Images
Make a plate
Instead of parking yourself next to the hors d'oeuvres and helping yourself to one bite at a time, "Get a cocktail napkin or small plate and make yourself a portion so you can keep track of how much you've actually had," diet expert Marissa Lippert, RD, recommends.
3 of 4Getty Images
Choose your splurges
"A lot of food that's around during the holidays isn't that great—junky, chocolate, gift-basket stuff," Lippert says. "Is that what you want to spend your calories on? Or would you rather have a great cocktail at happy hour or a fab homemade dessert at your aunt's house? Decide what you really care about," she advises, enjoy it, then skip the rest.
Advertisement
4 of 4Getty Images
Pigged out? Move on
It's fine to inhale the occasional holiday treat—just don't make it a regular thing. "It's the frequency that's important," says Susan Roberts, PhD, weight-loss motivational expert. "Twenty days in a row of eating whatever you want adds up."
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.