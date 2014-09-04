Mix and Match Total-Body Workout

7 of 7 Chris Fanning

Core: Donkey kick

*More challenging



Get into the up part of push-up position with hands under shoulders and abs tight so body forms a straight line. Jump feet forward slightly to come into a crouch. Shift weight onto hands and kick your heels up toward your butt, then use your core muscles to straighten your legs back and land softly on balls of feet to return to push-up position.