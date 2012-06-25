Ditch 5 Pounds Without Trying

5 of 11 Corbis

Catch some z's

"Sleep at least 7 hours a night to help regulate the hunger hormone, ghrelin. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that dieters who spent eight and a half hours in bed lost 55% more body fat than dieters who got five and a half hours of shut-eye. The more sleep you get, the less hungry you'll be, and the more likely you are to lose weight."



—James Beckerman, MD, author of The Flex Diet