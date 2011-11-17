10 Apple Pie Recipes, Plus Cakes

Holiday baking doesn’t have to be bad for your waistline.

More
Health.com
November 17, 2011
1 of 11 Corbis

Dreamy pies

Go beyond your classic apple pie recipe and whip up some holiday treats that are not only delicious, but also kind to your waistline.  That’s right, there’s plenty of ways to make baking healthy, especially by incorporating fresh, seasonal fruit. And during fall, what better option is there than delicious, nutrient-packed apples? Sweet or tart, apples are super satisfying, since they pack a whopping 4 grams of fiber in each serving. Among their many health benefits, they’re also filled with disease-fighting antioxidants. So what are you waiting for? Time to hit the kitchen and whip up some crowd-pleasing, apple-packed treats.

Here, 10 apple desserts have lower fat, more fiber, and fewer calories than many traditional recipes, without sacrificing the flavors of the season.

Advertisement
2 of 11

Classic Apple Pie

Thanks to whole-wheat flour and low-fat cream cheese in our fail-proof Perfect Pie Dough crust, this classic fall favorite is healthier than most pies. Apricot jam lends a sweet twist that’s sure to satisfy without wrecking your diet.

Ingredients: Perfect Pie Dough, apples, brown sugar, flour, vanilla extract, lemon juice, cinnamon, egg, sugar, apricot jam

Calories: 298 per slice

Try this recipe: Classic Apple Pie

3 of 11

Rustic Apple Galette

If you're not quite ready to attempt a true crust, this dessert is for you—the dough doesn’t have to look perfect. Whole-wheat flour adds some filling fiber to the dish.

Ingredients: Flour, egg, water, sugar, whole-wheat flour, salt, fat-free vegetable shortening, apple juice, apples, lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice, unsalted butter

Calories: 343 per slice

Try this recipe: Rustic Apple Galette
Advertisement
4 of 11

Surprisingly Light Apple Pie

Whip up this versatile version with Winesap, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, or Braeburn apples. Or use a combination of a few of your favorites to give a better texture to your filling. The result? A slice that's 155 calories lighter than traditional pies!

Ingredients: Flour, sugar, salt, unsalted butter, fat-free shortening, water, apples, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon

Calories: 319 per slice

Try this recipe: Surprisingly Light Apple Pie
Advertisement
5 of 11 Getty Images

Caramel Apple Pie

Tart Granny Smith apples are a nice contrast to the sticky-sweet caramel syrup. Plus, oats add a boost of filling fiber.

Ingredients: Refrigerated pie dough, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, Granny Smith apples, fat-free caramel sundae syrup, flour, brown sugar, butter, oats

Calories: 276 per slice

Try this recipe: Caramel Apple Pie
Advertisement
6 of 11

Ultimate Apple Pie

Yes, you can eat pie à la mode eve when on a diet! This slice has only 4 grams of fat—15 less than some traditional recipes—and still boasts a tender, flaky crust. A mix of Gala and Granny Smith apples guarantees a perfect filling.

Ingredients: Flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, unsalted butter, reduced-fat cream cheese, water, lemons, Gala and Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, egg, low-fat vanilla ice cream

Calories: 260 per slice

Try this recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie
Advertisement
7 of 11

Warm Apple-Buttermilk Custard Pie

Love a flaky crust and a crisp topping? Keep this pie as cold as possible before baking to guarantee both. Fat-free buttermilk replaces a hefty amount of butter used in other recipes to slash the fat nearly in half for this creative creation.

Ingredients: Fat-free buttermilk, vanilla extract, pie dough, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, Granny Smith apples, sugar, salt, eggs

Calories: 317 per slice

Try this recipe: Warm Apple Buttermilk Custard Pie
Advertisement
8 of 11

Apple Tarte Tatin

Simple and sweet, this French treat couldn’t be easier to make. Other versions call for anywhere from one-half to an entire stick of butter—ours uses only 2 teaspoons, so you can dig in guilt-free.

Ingredients: Apples, frozen puff pastry dough, butter, brown sugar

Calories: 201 per slice

Try this recipe: Apple Tarte Tatin
Advertisement
9 of 11

Apple Spice Cake

Spices are a diet-friendly way to enhance flavor without adding calories or fat, and they can even benefit your health. The vegetable oil and low-fat buttermilk in this recipe cut out loads of buttery fat from traditional versions.

Ingredients: Brown sugar, fat-free cream cheese, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, eggs, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves, nutmeg, low-fat buttermilk, Braeburn apples, brandy (optional), powdered sugar

Calories: 205 per slice

Try this recipe: Apple Spice Cake
Advertisement
10 of 11

Double Apple Crumble

Worried about pie presentation? Dole out individual servings of this warming fall treat instead. A hint of butter gives this dessert a full, rich flavor without loading up on fat.

Ingredients: Braeburn apples, apple butter, flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, butter, pecans

Calories: 251 per slice

Try this recipe: Double Apple Crumble
Advertisement
11 of 11 Getty Images

Apple-Cranberry Bake With Streusel Topping

The flavors of fall reign supreme in this tart treat. Cranberries are naturally low in calories and rich in fiber, vitamin C, and cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients: Cranberry juice cocktail, sugar, cranberries, red currant jelly, butter, Rome apples, water, flour, brown sugar, walnuts

Calories: 191 per slice

Try this recipe: Apple-Cranberry Bake With Streusel Topping

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up