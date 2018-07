18 of 29 Corbis

Diabetes

Not all low-carb, low-sugar meals have to be tasteless. A number of classic recipes can be slightly modified to make a more diabetes-friendly menu. Others, like these, are delicious and nutritious as is.



Generally, if you have diabetes, it's all about portion sizes, eating in moderation, and keeping an eye out for foods that can send blood sugar soaring. (And it's not necessarily pie; it could be orange juice or pasta—trigger foods can differ from person to person.)



And because of the risk of complications like heart disease and kidney trouble, people with diabetes tend to benefit from low sodium and heart-healthy foods too. We offer three recipes.