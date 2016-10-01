Traditions are one of the sweetest parts of the holidays. But, sorry—sometimes plans change.



What you should do: Treasure your traditions, but be open to new ones. Sometimes the holidays don't look exactly as we remember them or how we think they should look—or taste. Take a look at how your life has changed in the past year. Be flexible and willing to compromise—holidays are about more than what you eat and where you eat it, or about a gift's price point.