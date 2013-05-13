Best. Skiing. Ever!

3 of 5 Getty Images

Be ski-savvy

Consider your destination when picking skis. For groomed mountains, choose hourglass-shaped carving skis, which make turning super-easy. If backcountry is more your style, powder skis (straighter and wider) will glide easily across the snow. And if you like to mix it up, grab a pair of versatile all-mountain skis.



Whichever you choose, opt for a women-specific pair; they're built for our lower, farther-back center of gravity. The biggest decision: to rent or buy. If you ski less than one week per season, Fellows suggests renting, because buying will cost you around $1,000, plus maintenance fees.