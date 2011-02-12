Toast to Bubbly's Big Benefits

4 of 5 Getty Images

Salad spiffer

Got some left over from last night's bash? Use it to make a tasty, light vinaigrette. "Champagne can be used in place of orange and other fruit juices, adding flavor without being cloying," says Frances Largeman-Roth, Health's Senior Food and Nutrition Editor and co-author of The CarbLovers Diet.



Plus, the acidity helps cut through the richness of the oil, making it taste lighter and brighter on your tongue than other dressings. Try this recipe: In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons champagne, 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon white balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon honey, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper; whisk well. Drizzle over 5 ounces of baby spinach; toss with pear slices and toasted walnuts. Delish!