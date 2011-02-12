8 Sugar and Spice Treats Under 80 Calories
8 Sugar and Spice Treats Under 80 Calories
Sugar and spice, delicious and light.
Sugar and spice, delicious and light.
February 12, 2011
Guilt-free holiday treats
Sugar and spice, delicious and light.
72 Calories
Nutmeg Sugar Cookie
Small sugar cookie sprinkled with ground nutmeg
Naga Truffle
60 Calories
Sweet Indian curry and coconut with milk chocolate.
vosgeschocolate.com
Peppermint Straws
60 Calories
4 Peppermint Straws
hammondscandies.com
Mulled Wine
79 Calories
Directions: Heat 3 ounces red wine with 3/4 teaspoon
Williams-Sonoma Mulling Spices
. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn
78 Calories
1 1/2 cups
Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn
Cinnamon-Glazed Pecans
57 Calories
2 tablespoons of Cinnamon-Glazed Pecans
Sweet Potato Wedges with Curry Dip
57 Calories
5 grilled sweet potato wedges with dip: 2 tablespoons fat-free mayo, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon curry powder, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Bite
76 Calories
2 tablespoons whipped cream mixed with 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice mix in 1
Bissinger's Dessert Shell
