Award-worthy causes

Padma Lakshmi co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America, devoted to familiarizing women with symptoms so they can get an early diagnosis, after struggling with infertility and being diagnosed with endometriosis at age 36.



Sheryl Crow fought (and beat) breast cancer, and she has most recently teamed up with the Pink Lotus Breast Center in Los Angeles to open the Sheryl Crow Imaging Center to help women detect and prevent the disease.



Sofia Vergara created and financed Peace and Hope for Children of Colombia, a pediatric-cancer center in her home country that provides chemotherapy to children, after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2001. She had her thyroid gland removed and has been cancer-free for the past five years.