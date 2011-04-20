Create Your Own Sculpting Workout

Get a beautiful body your way by mixing up these moves from hot Hollywood trainer Tracy Anderson.
Your personal shape-up plan
Get a beautiful body your way by mixing up these moves from hot Hollywood trainer Tracy Anderson (Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox are fans), author of the new book, 30-Day Method. Choose a move from each group (Upper Body, Lower Body, and Core) for a total-body workout that sculpts you all over.
Upper Body: Bent-Elbow Press-Back
Stand with elbows bent to 90 degrees, hands up, palms out. Open right arm out to the side so it's in line with body; return to starting position. Open right arm out to the side again, straightening elbow to "throw" your palm back. Do 50 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Upper Body: Thumb-Arm Figure 8s
*More challenging
Stand with arms out, thumbs up. Tip thumbs back; move them down and back to begin tracing figure 8. At bottom of circle, turn thumbs forward and continue. Trace rest of figure 8, ending with thumbs up. That's 1 rep; do 50 reps.
Lower Body: Diagonal Butt Buster
Kneel on all fours. Straighten left leg, stretching it back and out so it is diagonal to your torso; flex left foot and touch toes to floor. Bend left knee to 90 degrees as you swoop your right foot up toward the ceiling, allowing your butt to lift. Straighten knee and lower foot back down to the floor. Do 30-40 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Lie on right side with upper body supported on right elbow, legs and hips stacked. Bend knees. Lift top leg, keeping it level; lower it. Straighten legs and let them come into a small split, allowing bottom leg to hover just off floor with knees forward. Return to starting position; that's 1 rep. Do 30–40 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Core: Cross-Leg Diagonal Crunch
Lie on your back with your legs straight and feet on the floor. Keeping your torso still, lift your hips and move them a bit to the right; lower and straighten your legs again. Bend your left knee and cross it over your right leg, placing your left foot on the floor near the outside of your right knee. Crunch up, then come back down. Do 50 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Core: Double-Heel Windmill Crunch
*More challenging
Lie on back with knees bent in wide split, heels on floor, hands behind head. Contract abs and lift head, shoulders, and upper back. Keeping knees bent, lift legs and cross left one over right. Uncross legs and lower heels; tap on floor (keep torso lifted). Repeat movements on other side; that's 1 rep. Do 50 reps.
