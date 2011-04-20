Create Your Own Sculpting Workout

6 of 7 Chris Fanning

Core: Cross-Leg Diagonal Crunch

Lie on your back with your legs straight and feet on the floor. Keeping your torso still, lift your hips and move them a bit to the right; lower and straighten your legs again. Bend your left knee and cross it over your right leg, placing your left foot on the floor near the outside of your right knee. Crunch up, then come back down. Do 50 reps, then switch sides and repeat.