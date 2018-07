Magical Makeover Moves

Your 17-year-old chest is probably long gone, but you can fake it—without a boob lift. Start with the right bra. A bra that brings them closer together will give you a boost without extra bulk. When shopping, look at the piece of fabric that connects the two bra cups, "the shorter it is the more lift you'll get," fashion expert Doris Pooser explains.A little makeup (yes, makeup!) can also help. Jamie Kern, founder of It Cosmetics, suggests dusting a highlighting powder on the top of each breast to mimic the light reflection you would get if your breasts were situated a few inches northward. Try Lancôme La Rose Déco Rose Complexion-Blooming Glow ($40; lancome-usa.com) and Too Faced Powder Pouf brush ($32; toofaced.com).