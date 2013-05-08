Magical Makeover Moves

4 of 6 Getty Images

You want: A flat stomach

Most women know about shapewear, but there are other tricks that help you create the illusion of a sleeker stomach. Health's Contributing Fashion Editor, Gretta Monahan, suggests placing a 2- to 3-inch belt a few inches below your bra band, where you're typically slimmest.



Another magical move? Wear something that emphasizes your shoulders—such as a structured blazer—so your waist seems smaller by comparison. Finally, try not to slouch (it accentuates paunch); instead, straighten your torso and imagine a string pulling your belly button toward your spine. There, that's better.